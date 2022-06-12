Slight chance of a shower or two Sunday. There will be a big temperature spread with a mix of clouds and sun.

High of 80 for southern suburbs, mid 70s in the city and mid 60s by the lake.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. NE 5-10 mph Lows near 60

Mostly sunny for Monday morning with increasing clouds.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, some could be strong to severe as the warm front approaches. SW 10-15 mph

High 86, upper 70s lakeside.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The extended outlook calls for some of the hottest temps so far of 2022. If we hit 100 on Tue/Wed it’ll be the first time we’ve seen triple digits in Chicago since summer of 2012.

We cool back down by next weekend.