Showers move off to the east – flooding continues on segments of the Fox and Illinois Rivers

Many Chicago-area rivers continue in a falling mode Friday. Moderate Flooding does continue on the Algonquin segment of the Fox River with Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River. All other rivers are below flood.

Showers and thunderstorms were spotty across the Chicago area Thursday with widely-varying totals from just a few hundredths to well over an inch. Heaviest rains occurred just south of Chicago in vicinity of the Interstate-80 corridor into northwest Indiana. Homewood topped the list with 1.51-inches followed closely by New Lenox at 1.49-inches and Mokena 1.42-inches. Chicago’s official O’Hare site recorded 0.21-inches and Midway had .020-inches.

Rivers in flood are displayed in light green on the headlined map. A list of the top-ten area rainfall reports are listed below, and the Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued earlier this Friday morning by the Chicago National Weather Service is also provided below.

Top Rainfall totals

Location/rainfall (inches)

Homewood…1.51

New Lenox…1.49

Mokena…1.42

Oak Forest…1.36

Hammond (IN)…1.32

Flossmore…1.00

Greyslake…0.96

Midlothian…0.89

Elwood…0.89

Brook (IN)…0.88

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.64 07 AM Fri -0.34 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 4.33 06 AM Fri -0.45 Gurnee 7.0 5.32 06 AM Fri -0.30 Lincolnshire 12.5 9.75 07 AM Fri -0.60 Des Plaines 15.0 11.78 07 AM Fri -0.82 River Forest 16.0 9.94 07 AM Fri -0.75 Riverside 7.5 5.11 07 AM Fri -0.29 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.61 06 AM Fri -0.14 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.15 07 AM Fri -0.05 Dayton 12.0 10.30 07 AM Fri -0.12 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.84 06 AM Fri 0.05 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.31 06 AM Fri 0.02 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.66 07 AM Fri -0.06 Shorewood 6.5 3.13 07 AM Fri -0.16 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.89 06 AM Fri 0.05 Foresman 18.0 9.59 07 AM Fri 0.27 Chebanse 16.0 6.24 07 AM Fri -0.49 Iroquois 18.0 9.58 07 AM Fri -0.39 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 6.38 07 AM Fri -0.06 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.14 07 AM Fri -0.41 Kouts 11.0 9.17 07 AM Fri -0.36 Shelby 10.5 10.20 07 AM Fri -0.24 Momence 5.0 4.00 07 AM Fri -0.07 Wilmington 6.5 3.22 07 AM Fri -0.18 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 5.49 06 AM Fri 1.90 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.87 07 AM Fri 0.20 Munster (H 12.0 8.55 07 AM Fri 1.21 South Holland 16.5 10.13 07 AM Fri 2.28 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 3.03 07 AM Fri -0.27 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 4.69 07 AM Fri -0.23 Leonore 16.0 6.99 07 AM Fri -0.52 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 9.48 07 AM Fri -0.77 Ottawa 463.0 460.82 06 AM Fri -0.58 La Salle 20.0 25.37 07 AM Fri -0.77 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.05 07 AM Fri 0.02 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 4.74 06 AM Fri -0.55 Perryville 12.0 8.70 06 AM Fri -0.31 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 10.41 07 AM Fri -0.23 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.93 06 AM Fri -0.04 Latham Park 9.0 7.13 06 AM Fri 0.00 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.96 07 AM Fri 0.27 Byron 13.0 9.96 07 AM Fri -0.21 Dixon 16.0 12.03 06 AM Fri -0.15



