Showers move off to the east – flooding continues on segments of the Fox and Illinois Rivers

Weather

Many Chicago-area rivers continue in a falling mode Friday. Moderate Flooding does continue on the Algonquin segment of the Fox River with Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River. All other rivers are below flood.

Showers and thunderstorms were spotty across the Chicago area Thursday with widely-varying totals from just a few hundredths to well over an inch. Heaviest rains occurred just south of Chicago in vicinity of the Interstate-80 corridor into northwest Indiana. Homewood topped the list with 1.51-inches followed closely by New Lenox at 1.49-inches and Mokena 1.42-inches. Chicago’s official O’Hare site recorded 0.21-inches and Midway had .020-inches.

Rivers in flood are displayed in light green on the headlined map. A list of the top-ten area rainfall reports are listed below, and the Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued earlier this Friday morning by the Chicago National Weather Service is also provided below.

Top Rainfall totals
Location/rainfall (inches)
Homewood…1.51
New Lenox…1.49
Mokena…1.42
Oak Forest…1.36
Hammond  (IN)…1.32
Flossmore…1.00
Greyslake…0.96
Midlothian…0.89
Elwood…0.89
Brook (IN)…0.88

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.64  07 AM Fri  -0.34

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.33  06 AM Fri  -0.45
Gurnee                 7.0     5.32  06 AM Fri  -0.30
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.75  07 AM Fri  -0.60
Des Plaines           15.0    11.78  07 AM Fri  -0.82
River Forest          16.0     9.94  07 AM Fri  -0.75
Riverside              7.5     5.11  07 AM Fri  -0.29

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.61  06 AM Fri  -0.14 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.15  07 AM Fri  -0.05
Dayton                12.0    10.30  07 AM Fri  -0.12

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.84  06 AM Fri   0.05

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.31  06 AM Fri   0.02

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.66  07 AM Fri  -0.06
Shorewood              6.5     3.13  07 AM Fri  -0.16

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.89  06 AM Fri   0.05
Foresman              18.0     9.59  07 AM Fri   0.27
Chebanse              16.0     6.24  07 AM Fri  -0.49
Iroquois              18.0     9.58  07 AM Fri  -0.39

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.38  07 AM Fri  -0.06

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.14  07 AM Fri  -0.41
Kouts                 11.0     9.17  07 AM Fri  -0.36
Shelby                10.5    10.20  07 AM Fri  -0.24
Momence                5.0     4.00  07 AM Fri  -0.07
Wilmington             6.5     3.22  07 AM Fri  -0.18

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     5.49  06 AM Fri   1.90

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.87  07 AM Fri   0.20

Munster (H            12.0     8.55  07 AM Fri   1.21
South Holland         16.5    10.13  07 AM Fri   2.28

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.03  07 AM Fri  -0.27

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.69  07 AM Fri  -0.23
Leonore               16.0     6.99  07 AM Fri  -0.52

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.48  07 AM Fri  -0.77
Ottawa               463.0   460.82  06 AM Fri  -0.58
La Salle              20.0    25.37  07 AM Fri  -0.77 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.05  07 AM Fri   0.02

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.74  06 AM Fri  -0.55
Perryville            12.0     8.70  06 AM Fri  -0.31

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.41  07 AM Fri  -0.23

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.93  06 AM Fri  -0.04
Latham Park            9.0     7.13  06 AM Fri   0.00
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.96  07 AM Fri   0.27
Byron                 13.0     9.96  07 AM Fri  -0.21
Dixon                 16.0    12.03  06 AM Fri  -0.15


