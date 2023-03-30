Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a wide range in temps and a high of 53. Thursday night will continue to be mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late with windy conditions. SE 20-25 G40. Low of 50.

Friday will bring a chance of severe weather to the Chicago area along with damaging winds. Tom Skilling reports that modeling puts thunderstorm probabilities at 80% in the 24 hour period covering Friday and Friday night.

On a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the highest, most of our area is under a '3' for severe storms on Friday. We have the highest risk for damaging wind gusts, tornadoes also possible. Details, timing, etc. on @wgnmorningnews pic.twitter.com/Oy31TVyRr6 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) March 30, 2023

Strong winds continue to blow into Saturday but a milder Sunday is likely.