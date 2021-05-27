Showers, gusty winds to blow in Thursday afternoon

A spring storm is targeting Chicagoland for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Showers and strong winds are expected.

The Thunderstorm Outlook has northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana in a 10 to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

A gale warning has been issued for the southern Lake Michigan waters off Chicago beginning Thursday evening and running through 7 p.m. Friday

Whitecaps have already appeared on Lake Michigan off Chicago and 30 mph gusts are already sending a pounding surf into the Chicago shoreline as viewed here from the North Side Edgewater neighborhood at the far north end of Lakeshore Drive.

The incoming spring storm is to generate 12 ft. waves and 40-pluss mph wind northeast wind gusts by Thursday night and into Friday. Local 16 ft. waves can’t be ruled out offshore.

Though the storm’s rains, expected to commence later today and run into Friday night are to exit for the Memorial Day weekend, elevated northeasterly wind velocities are likely to churn the lake into Saturday keeping most mariners in port until the waters calm in a lighter wind regime Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day).

