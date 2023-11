Mild weather continues Wednesday. Cloudy skies with scattered showers developing late afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible., NW 5-15 G20. High 58

Wednesday night will see a few lingering showers and decreasing clouds late, NW 10-15. 42

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy, W 15-20 G35. High of 52