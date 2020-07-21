Showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening

CHICAGO — A round of showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday.

Brief but heavy downpours and gusty winds will be associated with the stronger cells in these storms.

A severe storm or two is possible late Tuesday afternoon or evening. But the the overall severe risk is on the low end.

The southern Chicago metro area, especially south of I-80, has the best chance of seeing stronger storms as well as locally heavy rains.

Rains will subside overnight, leading to drier weather Wednesday through Friday,

