Showers, storms expected this afternoon and tonight

Showers and storms are possible this afternoon and tonight across the Chicago area.

Humidity is on the increase ac following three consecutive days of dry Canadian air. That humidity has led to an increase in cloud cover and will eventually lead to rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over northeastern Illinois during the mid afternoon hours and continue into the evening.

Locally heavy downpours are likely with the heaviest storm cells. Two or more inches of rain is possible. Rain totals are expected to range from one-half inch to two to three inches, which could lead to localized flooding.

The greatest threat for a severe storm with wind and hail threat will be downstate, south of a line from Peoria to Champaign.

Most of the rain moves out overnight with drier conditions on Thursday after a few early morning sprinkles.

An intense but short lived heat wave is expected over the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Humidity levels will likely reach or equal the highest levels we’ve seen all summer.

The combination of heat and humidity will send the heat index over 100 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

