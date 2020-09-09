Short period of drought greatly alleviated by recent rains

Until recent rains, dry conditions had been building across northern Illinois into NW Indiana and the Chicago area since the middle of July. As of early September much of our area was in a Moderate Drought –a few locations running a deficit as much as 4 inches from normal dating from early June (see map below issued by the Illinois State Climatologist).

During the past 24 hours upwards of 1 to 1 ½ inch fell generally north of the Interstate 88/290 corridor with amounts in the ½ to ¾ inch range farther south. This was pretty indicative of previous rains since Sept. 6th providing significant relief from the previously expanding drought.

Heaviest rainfall during the Sept. 6 – 9 period was in northern sections of our area with a 3 ½ to 4 inch plus band running from west and south of Rockford to Chicago north.

Following is a list of rainfall totals Sept. 6-9 across the closer-in Chicago area accessing the Community Collaborative Rain/Hail and Snow Network data base, compiled by WGN meteorologist Mark Carroll:

Location/Rainfall (inches)

Buffalo Grove 1.5 N 4.22 Woodstock 3.8 SW 4.00 St. Charles 0.1 E 3.86 Woodstock 0.8 SSW 3.81 Huntley 1.6 SW 3.79 Maple Park 3.1 SE 3.76 Elburn 0.3 NW 3.72 Cary 0.5 SSW 3.57 Riverwoods 0.4 ENE 3.54 Cary 0.3 NE 3.54 Crystal Lake 1.0 WSW 3.53 St. Charles 6.0 NW 3.52 Algonquin 0.7 N 3.51 Bull Valley 2.5 WNW 3.50 Oak Lawn 0.5 SSW 3.48 Libertyville 1.8 ESE 3.42 Lake Bluff 1.3 W 3.39 Marengo 0.7 NNW 3.32 Geneva 1.3 NW 3.31 Lake Zurich 1.3 N 3.30 Libertyville 0.8 ENE 3.20 Buffalo Grove 1.3 ESE 3.15 Highwood 0.9 S 3.14 Elgin 2.5 W 3.13 Hoffman Estates 4.6 W 3.09 Sleepy Hollow 0.7 W 3.04 Gurnee 1.6 W 2.95 Gilberts 0.5 N 2.94 Palatine 1.4 NNE 2.94 Geneva 3.9 WSW 2.87 Bloomingdale 1.2 ESE 2.84 McHenry 2.4 E 2.79 Glencoe 0.1 NW 2.78 Long Lake 0.4 S 2.77 Bartlett 1.1 SE 2.74 Bridgeview 1.3 NNW 2.74 Lake Villa 2.3 WSW 2.73 Wheaton 2.0 NNE 2.58 Lake Villa 1.1 SSW 2.56 Oak Lawn 1.9 SE 2.55 Oak Forest 0.6 N 2.55 Oak Lawn 0.8 WSW 2.53 Chicago 5.5 ESE 2.37 Oak Park 1.5 S 2.37 West Chicago 3.5 SE 2.35 Geneva 1.3 SSW 2.35 Evanston 0.8 ESE 2.33 Westmont 1.1 SSW 2.32 Schaumburg 2.0 E 2.32 Lindenhurst 0.7 NNW 2.30 La Grange Park 0.7 SSW 2.30 Hoffman Estates 1.6 SE 2.30 Homer Glen 0.7 NNE 2.29 Geneva 0.6 SSE 2.28 Glen Ellyn 1.1 WSW 2.27 Mount Prospect 1.3 SSE 2.27 Chicago Ridge 0.2 WSW 2.25 Lindenhurst 1.0 ENE 2.23 Lindenhurst 1.0 ENE 2.23 Lombard 1.0 NNW 2.22 Geneva 1.0 SSW 2.22 Palos Park 1.3 SW 2.20 Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE 2.17 Oak Park 1.3 NNE 2.17 Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW 2.17 Northfield 0.3 S 2.12 Arlington Heights 0.8 NNW 2.11 Roselle 1.2 ESE 2.10 Evanston 0.9 S 2.10 Evanston 0.9 S 2.10 Villa Park 1.0 NW 2.09 Montgomery 0.8 SSE 2.09 Homer Glen 0.8 ENE 2.08 Arlington Heights 1.2 SW 2.08 Arlington Heights 1.2 SW 2.08 Elmwood Park 0.7 ESE 2.04 Medinah 1.0 SSW 2.03 North Aurora 1.5 NE 2.03 Wilmington 2.6 SE 2.03 Bolingbrook 2.7 NE 2.02 Clarendon Hills 0.5 NW 2.01 Batavia 1.5 WNW 2.01 Joliet 2.9 WNW 1.99 Park Ridge 0.5 SSW 1.99 Mount Prospect 3.0 NE 1.98 Aurora 3.5 NE 1.97 Oak Lawn 1.6 WNW 1.97 Aurora 2.8 WSW 1.95 New Lenox 3.3 E 1.94 New Lenox 2.0 ESE 1.94 Darien 0.9 NNE 1.93 Flossmoor 1.2 ESE 1.93 Elwood 4.6 NE 1.92 Elmhurst 0.4 SW 1.91 Plano 0.4 NNE 1.91 Batavia 1.3 WNW 1.90 Harwood Heights 0.4 NNE 1.90 Lombard 1.2 E 1.89 Naperville 4.0 SSW 1.89 Naperville 2.4 SE 1.88 Wilmington 6.3 NW 1.88 Elmhurst 2.0 SE 1.87 Morton Grove 1.2 WNW 1.87 Channahon 0.8 NNE 1.86 Plainfield 3.8 NNW 1.86 New Lenox 1.8 SE 1.83 Lisle 0.5 WSW 1.82 Downers Grove 0.4 NNE 1.82 Lisle 0.8 SW 1.82 Lockport 1.3 SE 1.82 Mokena 3.4 WNW 1.82 Bult Field-Monee 4.9 SE 1.82 Crete 2.6 E 1.80 Naperville 3.6 SE 1.79 Plainfield 3.7 SSW 1.79 Darien 0.4 SSE 1.78 Winthrop Harbor 0.2 SSE 1.77 Burr Ridge 1.9 SW 1.75 Plainfield 4.8 SW 1.75 New Lenox 2.1 S 1.75 Plainfield 2.4 SSE 1.74 Lincolnwood 1.8 E 1.72 Plainfield 3.0 ESE 1.68 Dyer 1.0 WNW 1.68 Channahon 2.5 SSE 1.67 Wilmington 0.9 ENE 1.56 Monee 4.9 W 1.52 Rogers Park 1.5 SW 1.50 Homewood 0.1 ESE 1.48 Montgomery 3.5 WSW 1.47 Oswego 2.4 SSW 1.47 Frankfort 1.3 ESE 1.43 Griffith 1.2 N 1.38 Schererville 1.4 E 1.35 Lemont 0.4 S 1.34 Lowell 3.1 NNW 1.33 St. John 0.2 WSW 1.32 Hammond 0.6 SSW 1.30 Munster 1.5 NNW 1.27 Beecher 3.4 SSE 1.24 Mokena 1.3 W 1.23 Park Forest 0.7 WNW 1.23 Hobart 1.2 SSW 1.20 Hobart 1.1 S 1.19 Crown Point 1.1 N 1.18 St. John 2.8 SE 1.18 Park Forest 0.8 NNE 1.13 Chicago 6.8 NW 1.03 Gary 4.8 ENE 0.92