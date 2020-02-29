Shifting jet stream sets the stage for a milder overall pattern; short-lived cold air incursions can’t be ruled out, but above normal temps may dominate into mid-month; Sunday’s predicted 6-degree afternoon high would be 2020’s warmest to date Weather by: WGN Weather Team Posted: Feb 28, 2020 / 11:18 PM CST / Updated: Feb 28, 2020 / 11:18 PM CST Click to enlarge Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction