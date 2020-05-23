Severe weather update on Winnebago County Tornado warning

327 PM CDT Sat May 23 2020 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY... At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Machesney Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Rockton around 350 PM CDT. South Beloit around 355 PM CDT. Roscoe around 400 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

