Severe weather update.

Radar indicates that severe weather has diminished in coverage across the metro area. With the exception of northern Lake and Porter counties, there are no tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings in effect as of 5:15 PM. However, more thunderstorms have been developing across north central Illinois, generally along and west of I-39. These storms will continue to move NE at about 40 mph.

Tornado watch # 207 remains in effect until 8 PM CDT for NE Illinois. A new tornado watch has been issued east of watch #207. This covers parts of northern Indiana and extreme SW lower Michigan and is in effect until 9 PM CDT.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northwest Indiana Extreme southwest Lower Michigan Lake Michigan * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 555 PM until 1000 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...A broken band of storms moving into northwest Indiana and southern Lake Michigan will persist for another few hours before weakening. In the meantime, the storm environment will continue to support supercells capable of producing isolated large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes.