Severe weather threat continues in areas covered by Severe Thunderstorm Watch #294

Mesoscale Discussion 0972 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0338 PM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020 Areas affected...eastern Missouri...Illinois...northwest Indiana Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 294... Valid 222038Z - 222215Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 294 continues. SUMMARY...Storms continue to increase in coverage with mainly a damaging wind threat. DISCUSSION...Storms currently exhibit marginal hail cores, and are likely producing strong and possibly severe wind gusts over western IL near the instability axis, and near an outflow-reinforced boundary south of Lake Michigan. To the west, other storms are increasing along the cold front over northeast MO and near the IA/IL border, and these may eventually pose a severe gust threat as well as the air mass will remain unstable to the east.