Severe weather threat continues in areas covered by Severe Thunderstorm Watch #294

Mesoscale Discussion 0972
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0338 PM CDT Mon Jun 22 2020

   Areas affected...eastern Missouri...Illinois...northwest Indiana

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 294...

   Valid 222038Z - 222215Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 294
   continues.

   SUMMARY...Storms continue to increase in coverage with mainly a
   damaging wind threat.

   DISCUSSION...Storms currently exhibit marginal hail cores, and are
   likely producing strong and possibly severe wind gusts over western
   IL near the instability axis, and near an outflow-reinforced
   boundary south of Lake Michigan. To the west, other storms are
   increasing along the cold front over northeast MO and near the IA/IL
   border, and these may eventually pose a severe gust threat as well
   as the air mass will remain unstable to the east.

