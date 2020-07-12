Following are severe weather reports in the Chicago area this Saturday evening…

8:30PM …60 mph winds at Sterling Airport (lee CO)

8:30PM…Trees and Power Lines downed in Nelson (Lee CO)

8:35PM …60 to 70 mph winds in the Mendota area (LaSalle CO)

8:35PM…Trees and power lines down 1 mile north of LaSalle (LaSalle CO)

9:15PM…51 mph winds 5 miles SSW of Pontiac (Livingston CO)

9:25PM…8 to 12-inch diameter limbs down in Fairbury (Livingston CO)

9:54PM…60 mph winds at Braidwood (Will CO)

9:55PM…Heavy rain 1.88-inches (most fell in less than 30 min) 2 miles WNW of Ottawa (LaSalle CO)

9:49PM…Power lines downed in Reddick (Kankakee CO)

10:14PM…Heavy rain 1.81-inches most fell in less than 30 min – 1mi NNE of Marseilles (LaSalle CO)



