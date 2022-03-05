9:44PM…52 mph wind gust just NW of Dixon
9:45PM…75 mph wind gust at Sterling – Rock Falls Airport
10:15PM…81 mph wind gust at Rockford Airport
10:33PM…1/2-inch hail at Earlville in LaSalle CO
10:35PM…64 mph wind gust at Peru
10:35PM…70 mph wind gust at Harvard
10:44PM…8-inch tree limb down in Algonquin
10:45PM …72 mph wind gust at Sugar Grove
10:55PM…71 mph wind gust at Du Page Airport
11:12PM…62 mph wind gust at Beach Park
11:13PM…66 mph wind gust at O’Hare International Airport
11:17PM…Roof peeled back on Apartment complex 1MI NNW of Dunning/Chicago
11:21PM…60 mph wind gust at Highwood
11:26PM…60 mph wind gust at Midway Airport
11:28PM…Pea-sized hail in Bourbonnais
11:37PM…per-sized hail at Lemont
Severe Weather reports this Saturday Evening
