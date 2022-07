3:39PM…3SW Winnebago, Winnebago Co…Barn roof blown off

3:41PM…Pontiac…several trees down – large tree on car

3:43PM…1 N Pontiac…Several trees down along E Indiana Ave

4:06PM…Flanagan, Livingston Co – several tree limbs down

4:11PM…Forrest, Livingston CO…60 mph winds/corn blown over

4:22PM…4 NNW Forrest – power poles down/barn collapsed

4:25PM…Gibson, Saybrook and Fairbury – power outages

4:26PM…Chatsworth, Livingston CO – large trees down

5:07PM…Buckley, Iroquois Co – corn bending flat

5:26PM…Buckley, Iroquois CO – street flooding

259PM…1SW Peru, LaSalle Co… Heavy Rains 3.75-inch/2.81-inch in 1 hour

3:09PM…Oglesby, La Salle CO…Heavy Rains 4.07-inch/3.9-inch in 1 hour