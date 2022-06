4:43PM…Pea-sized hail 0 .7 mi SW Bradley, Kankakee County

5:29PM…flooding – 1 ft of standing water…near Kennedy Dr. 0.1MI WSW Bradley, Kankakee Co.

5:40PM…1.54-inch of rain in past hour…0.7MI SW Bradley, Kankakee Co.

5:54PM…T-storm wind gust 60 mph…4 MI South of Compton, Lee Co..

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction