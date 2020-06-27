3:18 PM…3/4 inch hail at 1 mile SSW of Rolling Meadows (Cook County)
5:33 PM…3/4 inch hail 6 miles east of Oregon (Ogle county)
6:29 PM…Funnel clouds in SW Winnebago County
6:37 PM…Ping pong size hail 2 mile ESE of Oregon (Ogle County)
6:37 PM…Shingles blown off house /tree limbs down Pingree Grove (Kane County)
6:37 PM…1/2 inch rain in 10-15 minutes at Randall/McDonald Rd (Kane Co)
6:40 PM…Trees down near Castle Rock State Park SSW of Oregon (Ogle Co)
6:44 PM… Large trees down Genoa (DeKalb county)
6:44 PM…Trees down on house/downed trees Castellan Sub.W of Dixon(Lee Co)
6:44 PM…Power out in Nelson (Lee County)
6:35 PM…Power out, trees down Burlington/Empire Rd Campton Hills (Kane Co)
7:04 PM…O’Hare Airport wind gusts 53 mph (Cook County)
7:10PM…Strong winds/power outages in Addison area (DuPage Co)
Severe Weather reports – late Friday afternoon/early evening
