3:19PM…Rockford Airport…wind gust 58 mph
3:45PM…DeKalb…wind gusts 60 mph
3:57PM…Deerfield…Wind gust 48 mph
4:02PM…Peru Airport…wind gust 53 mph
4:08PM…Hinckley…wind gusts 53 mph
4:18PM…Aurora/Sugar Grove Airport…wind gusts 72 mph
4:20PM…Yorkville…tree down blocking road
4:21PM…Crystal Lawns…wind gusts 47 mph
4:27PM…Du Page Airport…wind gusts 48 mph
4:30PM…2SW of North Aurora…wind gusts 56 mph
4:38PM…Valparaiso, IN…wind gusts 45 mph
4:41PM…O’Hare Airport…wind gusts 45 mph
4:51PM…Jefferson Park…1-ft diameter tree down
4:59PM…Midway Airport…wind gusts 52 mph
5:20PM…Dyer, IN…wind gusts 60 mph
5:25PM…Gary Airport…wind gusts 60 mph
5:25PM…1NNW East Chicago, IN…wind gusts 62 mph
5:40PM…Ogden Dunes…Downed power lines
5:42PM…Portage, IN… ½-inch galvanized pipe holding bird house blown over
5:47PM…3NE Ogden Dunes…wind gusts 45 mph
5:53PM…4ESE Valparaiso, IN…wind gusts 56 mph
6PM…2N Kouts, IN…wind gusts 54 mph