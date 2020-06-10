Severe weather reports early this Wednesday morning

Following is a listing of some severe weather reports associated with the Severe Thunderstorm Warned area over portions of Cook, Will, and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Lake County, Indiana between 8 and 9:30AM CDT this Wednesday morning.

69 mph winds reported 3 miles SE of East Chicago and at Gary airport in Lake County

Power poles broken off and wires down 4 miles WNW of Manteno and in Manteno

Roof torn partially off a home near Calumet Ave in Dyer, IN

Numerous reports of trees/limbs down in northern Lake County

1.21-inch of rain in Dyer and 0,78-inches in Munster in less than an hour

Flooding of numerous streets and sewers overflowing in Dyer, Munster and Hammond

Damage to power lines near Purdue University Calumet

Large tree limbs down in Munster

Quarter-sized hail in Lynwood, Cook CO.

Munster High School 57 mph winds

Munster, Dyer, Highland report dime to nickel-sized hail

Richton Park reports power lines down at Steger Road and I-57

Golfball-sized hail in Dyer south of US-30

Uprooted tree in Munster

2-inch diameter hail reported 2 miles ESE of Sauk Village in southern Cook County