Severe weather reports

2:12AM …50 mph winds at Poplar Grove
2:12AM …60 mph just south of Hebron
2:22AM …Wires down and vehicle damage in Antioch
2:25 AM …Wires down in Wonder Lake and McHenry
2:31AM…Wires down in Lake Villa2:37AM…60 mph gust at Crystal Lake
2:40AM…Power flashes in northern DeKalb County
2:45AM…Wires down and Winthrop Harbor
2:45AM…Tree down blocking road in Lake Barrington
2:45AM…Limb down on high voltage line in Zion
2:50AM…Wires down/trees on fire at Maple Park
2:56AM…Tree blocking road in Beach Park
2:57AM…58 mph winds in Elgin with some damage
2:58AM…50 mph gusts at West Chicago/DuPage airport
3:01AM…large tree limb down blocking street in Elign
3:02AM…64 mph gust at DuPage Airport
3:08AM…61 mph gusts in Glenview
3:15AM…Tree down blocking road/multiple accidents in Dundee Township
3:20AM…wind gusts to 54 mph at Midway Airport
3:31AM…47 mph wind reported at Wilmette Buoy





