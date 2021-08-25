Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 7 p.m.

WEATHER UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 7 p.m.

Original story:

CHICAGO — Severe weather threats remain possible Wednesday night after a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued.

The threat remains likely south of I-80 Wednesday night after a series of pop-up storms produced a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook and DuPage counties which expired at 6:15 p.m.

A Heat Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. for the orange-shaded areas on the map below.

Thursday Forecast: Partly cloudy, chance for afternoon thunderstorms, wide temp range (hotter south, cooler NE) Winds: NE 5-10. High Temps: 87