Severe weather, drenching rains ahead

The Chicago-area is in for a round of showers and severe weather.

Significant rainfall is possible in multiple rounds of thundery downpours. It will threaten flooding in the hardest-hit areas.

The atmosphere will be rich with much warmer and more humid air. This will provide the necessary fuel for storms to develop.

It’s not inconceivable that some localized areas could receive 4-plus inches.

There is also a risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening as another round of potentially active storms develop.

The Chicago area is currently in a level 2 of 5 severe risk, with damaging winds, and hail being the primary hazards along with heavy rain.

