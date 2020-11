Severe thunderstorms bearing down on the Chicago Metro area… Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Lake IL, McHenry, DuPage, and Cook counties- Valid until 6:00 pm CST

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 438 PM CST TUE NOV 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... EASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 600 PM CST. * AT 435 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM RICHMOND TO NEAR DEKALB TO NEAR PLANO, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING DAMAGING 70 MPH WINDS WEST OF THE CHICAGO METRO. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NORTHWEST SIDE OF CHICAGO, AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, WAUKEGAN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, GLENVIEW AND ELMHURST. THIS INCLUDES...ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, CHAIN O LAKES STATE PARK, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, COLLEGE OF LAKE COUNTY, GREAT LAKES NAVAL TRAINING CENTER, HARPER COLLEGE, LAKE FOREST COLLEGE, MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE, MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, WHEATON COLLEGE, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

