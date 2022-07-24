The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Southern Wisconsin * Effective this Sunday morning from 1240 AM until 700 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A complex of thunderstorms, initially in the eastern parts of severe-thunderstorm watch 496, will continue to pose a threat of severe wind as it moves into favorably moist/unstable air astride the IL/WI border region, and before it encounters cooler, more-stable outflow air near Lake Michigan. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 70 miles west of Janesville WI to 40 miles east southeast of Janesville WI. . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CARROLL DE KALB JO DAVIESS KANE MCHENRY OGLE STEPHENSON WINNEBAGO

