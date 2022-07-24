The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Southern Wisconsin

   * Effective this Sunday morning from 1240 AM until 700 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A complex of thunderstorms, initially in the eastern parts
   of severe-thunderstorm watch 496, will continue to pose a threat of
   severe wind as it moves into favorably moist/unstable air astride
   the IL/WI border region, and before it encounters cooler,
   more-stable outflow air near Lake Michigan.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40
   statute miles north and south of a line from 70 miles west of
   Janesville WI to 40 miles east southeast of Janesville WI.
   
   .    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   BOONE                CARROLL             DE KALB             
   JO DAVIESS           KANE                MCHENRY             
   OGLE                 STEPHENSON          WINNEBAGO