Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight CDT far west-southwest of Chicago – closest Illinois Counties affected – Lee, LaSalle, Ford and Livingston

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Eastern Iowa Northern Illinois Far Northeast Missouri * Effective this Saturday afternoon from 400 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Strong to severe thunderstorms may persist/redevelop along a northwest/southeast-oriented boundary across the region, while other storms are expected to further organize across east-central Iowa and move southeastward into the region. Large hail is possible but there will be an increasing concern for damaging winds across the region by evening. A tornado cannot be ruled out, particularly along the aforementioned boundary. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles west southwest of Cedar Rapids IA to 15 miles north northeast of Danville IL.

