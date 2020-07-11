WATCH LIVE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight CDT far west-southwest of Chicago – closest Illinois Counties affected – Lee, LaSalle, Ford and Livingston

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Eastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Far Northeast Missouri

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon from 400 PM until Midnight
     CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 75 mph possible
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Strong to severe thunderstorms may persist/redevelop along
   a northwest/southeast-oriented boundary across the region, while
   other storms are expected to further organize across east-central
   Iowa and move southeastward into the region. Large hail is possible
   but there will be an increasing concern for damaging winds across
   the region by evening. A tornado cannot be ruled out, particularly
   along the aforementioned boundary.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65
   statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles west southwest
   of Cedar Rapids IA to 15 miles north northeast of Danville IL.

