Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2AM CDT for most of Wisconsin including all counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     parts of east-central Minnesota
     much of Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 725 PM
     until 200 AM CDT.

   ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION...

   * Primary threats include...
     Widespread damaging winds expected with scattered significant
       gusts to 90 mph likely
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Strong/severe thunderstorms are forecast to increase in
   coverage over the next 1 to 2 hours, evolving into a large,
   well-organized cluster/possible derecho while moving rapidly
   southeastward.  Along with potential for a few tornadoes, widespread
   damaging winds are expected -- including a few significant gusts
   possibly reaching 90 MPH locally.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
   statute miles either side of a line from 65 miles southwest of
   Duluth MN to 40 miles northeast of Milwaukee WI.
