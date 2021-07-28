Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2AM CDT for most of Wisconsin including all counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of parts of east-central Minnesota much of Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 725 PM until 200 AM CDT. ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION... * Primary threats include... Widespread damaging winds expected with scattered significant gusts to 90 mph likely Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Strong/severe thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage over the next 1 to 2 hours, evolving into a large, well-organized cluster/possible derecho while moving rapidly southeastward. Along with potential for a few tornadoes, widespread damaging winds are expected -- including a few significant gusts possibly reaching 90 MPH locally. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles either side of a line from 65 miles southwest of Duluth MN to 40 miles northeast of Milwaukee WI.