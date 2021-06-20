Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1AM CDT includes Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, LaSalle and Boone Counties

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     West-Central/Northern Illinois
     Northeast Missouri

   * Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 810 PM
     until 100 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Multiple corridors of severe thunderstorms are expected to
   spread east-southeastward across the region this evening as the
   atmosphere recovers/destabilizes in the wake of storms earlier
   today. Damaging winds and isolated large hail are the primary
   hazards as storms spread across west-central/northern Illinois and
   northeast Missouri.



		

			

	
	


		

	


	


			
