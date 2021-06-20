Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1AM CDT includes Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, LaSalle and Boone Counties

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of West-Central/Northern Illinois Northeast Missouri * Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 810 PM until 100 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Multiple corridors of severe thunderstorms are expected to spread east-southeastward across the region this evening as the atmosphere recovers/destabilizes in the wake of storms earlier today. Damaging winds and isolated large hail are the primary hazards as storms spread across west-central/northern Illinois and northeast Missouri.