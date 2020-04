The threat of severe weather is moving in to parts of Illinois.

A severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lake and McHenry counties until 9 p.m.

Lake (IL) and McHenry Counties under a Watch until 10PM https://t.co/7uoqS1UUOr — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) April 7, 2020

The main severe threat will be large hail and damaging winds.

