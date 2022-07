Another rounds of storms is developing in the Chicago area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Lake and McHenry counties until 11 p.m. Saturday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lake and McHenry County. #ilwx https://t.co/KnQJPWdlQa — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) July 23, 2022

Earlier Saturday a tornado touched down in Naperville and a second was located over Joliet.

