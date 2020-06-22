Severe Thunderstorm watch in effect until 9PM CDT this Monday evening for Cook County/Chicago as well as portions of the Chicago area generally along and south of Interstate-80

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central and Northeast Illinois Northwest Indiana Eastern Missouri Lake Michigan * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Storms are expected to intensify within multiple pre-cold frontal corridors across the region. While deep-layer winds are not overly strong, a moist/unstable environment will support multicells capable of wind damage and possibly some hail through the afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. The Watch includes Cook,Iroquois, Kendall, LaSalle, Ford, Grundy, Kankakee and Livingston Counties in northern Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Newton, Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana.