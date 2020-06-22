Severe Thunderstorm watch in effect until 9PM CDT this Monday evening for Cook County/Chicago as well as portions of the Chicago area generally along and south of Interstate-80

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Central and Northeast Illinois
     Northwest Indiana
     Eastern Missouri
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Storms are expected to intensify within multiple pre-cold
   frontal corridors across the region. While deep-layer winds are not
   overly strong, a moist/unstable environment will support multicells
   capable of wind damage and possibly some hail through the afternoon
   and early evening.

      PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

 The Watch includes Cook,Iroquois, Kendall, LaSalle, Ford, Grundy, Kankakee and Livingston Counties in northern Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Newton, Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana.

