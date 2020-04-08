Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9PM CDT includes southernmost counties of the Chicago area

Watch Live
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #89 includes the following southernmost Chicago area counties: Ford, Grundy, Livingston, LaSalle, and Iroquois

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Southeast Iowa
     Western and Central Illinois
     Eastern Missouri

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 305 PM
     until 900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 80 mph possible
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Storms will quickly increase and intensify near/ahead of a
   southeast-accelerating cold front. The environment is favorable for
   initial supercells capable of large hail. Damaging winds will also
   become an increasing concern by early evening as storms tend to
   merge and organize into a fast-moving line particularly across
   central/southeast Illinois.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 105
   statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of
   Bloomington IL to 45 miles south southwest of Saint Louis MO.
