Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9PM CDT includes southernmost counties of the Chicago area

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #89 includes the following southernmost Chicago area counties: Ford, Grundy, Livingston, LaSalle, and Iroquois

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Iowa Western and Central Illinois Eastern Missouri * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 305 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Storms will quickly increase and intensify near/ahead of a southeast-accelerating cold front. The environment is favorable for initial supercells capable of large hail. Damaging winds will also become an increasing concern by early evening as storms tend to merge and organize into a fast-moving line particularly across central/southeast Illinois. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 105 statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of Bloomington IL to 45 miles south southwest of Saint Louis MO.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic