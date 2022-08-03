Area outlined in blue represents severe thunderstorm watch #514. 
  The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Illinois
     Northern Indiana
     Southern and eastern Lower Michigan
     Lake Erie
     Lake Huron
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 225 PM
     until 900 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

   SUMMARY...Several multicell clusters are expected to develop and
   congeal into an eastward-moving lines through the rest of the
   afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85
   statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles south southwest
   of Valparaiso IN to 40 miles east northeast of Saginaw MI. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.