Area outlined in blue represents severe thunderstorm watch #514.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Northern Indiana Southern and eastern Lower Michigan Lake Erie Lake Huron Lake Michigan * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 225 PM until 900 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely SUMMARY...Several multicell clusters are expected to develop and congeal into an eastward-moving lines through the rest of the afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85 statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles south southwest of Valparaiso IN to 40 miles east northeast of Saginaw MI. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.