Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7PM CDT for northern Illinois into northwest Indiana including the entire Chicago area

 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Eastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Far northwest Indiana
     Far southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Monday morning and evening from 1125 AM until
     700 PM CDT.

   ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION...

   * Primary threats include...
     Widespread damaging winds and scattered significant gusts to 100
       mph likely
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A couple tornadoes possible

   SUMMARY...A derecho will rapidly progress across eastern Iowa and
   northern Illinois this afternoon. Widespread severe wind gusts, some
   of which should reach 80-100 mph are anticipated along the track of
   the bow. Brief tornadoes are also possible.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85
   statute miles north and south of a line from 20 miles west southwest
   of Cedar Rapids IA to 75 miles south southeast of Racine WI.

ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL 
COOK DE KALB DUPAGE FORD FULTON GRUNDY HANCOCK HENDERSON
HENRY IROQUOIS JO DAVIESS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL KNOX LAKE
LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCDONOUGH MCHENRY MCLEAN
MERCER OGLE PEORIA PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STARK STEPHENSON 
TAZEWELL WARREN WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO WOODFORD 
INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON JASPER LAKE NEWTON PORTER
