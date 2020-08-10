Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7PM CDT for northern Illinois into northwest Indiana including the entire Chicago area

The National Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Chicago area to a Moderate Risk of severe thunderstorms this Monday afternoon and evening – placing the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into NW Indiana under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7PM CDT. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for portions of southern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa and adjoin areas of Lake Michigan.

Under a Moderate Risk of Severe Storms (red-shaded area on the map below) - indications are there will be a 45% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location.