Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7PM CDT for northern Illinois into northwest Indiana including the entire Chicago area

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Eastern Iowa Northern Illinois Far northwest Indiana Far southern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Monday morning and evening from 1125 AM until 700 PM CDT. ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION... * Primary threats include... Widespread damaging winds and scattered significant gusts to 100 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A couple tornadoes possible SUMMARY...A derecho will rapidly progress across eastern Iowa and northern Illinois this afternoon. Widespread severe wind gusts, some of which should reach 80-100 mph are anticipated along the track of the bow. Brief tornadoes are also possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 85 statute miles north and south of a line from 20 miles west southwest of Cedar Rapids IA to 75 miles south southeast of Racine WI. ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE FORD FULTON GRUNDY HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY IROQUOIS JO DAVIESS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL KNOX LAKE LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCDONOUGH MCHENRY MCLEAN MERCER OGLE PEORIA PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STARK STEPHENSON TAZEWELL WARREN WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO WOODFORD INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON JASPER LAKE NEWTON PORTER