Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6PM CDT for a portion of Northeast Illinois including Cook County and Northwest Indiana

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Northern Indiana Southwest Lower Michigan Northwest Ohio Lake Michigan * Includes the following counties in Illinois...Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston and Will * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1035 AM until 600 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A fast-moving complex of storms over northern Illinois will approach the Chicago area, while other storms develop this afternoon along a boundary across northern Indiana. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with these storms. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles north and south of a line from 80 miles west of Valparaiso IN to 70 miles east northeast of Fort Wayne IN.

