Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6PM CDT for a portion of Northeast Illinois including Cook County and Northwest Indiana

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Illinois
     Northern Indiana
     Southwest Lower Michigan
     Northwest Ohio
     Lake Michigan

   * Includes the following counties in Illinois...Cook, DuPage, 
     Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston and Will

   * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1035 AM until
     600 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...A fast-moving complex of storms over northern Illinois
   will approach the Chicago area, while other storms develop this
   afternoon along a boundary across northern Indiana.  Damaging wind
   gusts are the primary concern with these storms.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50
   statute miles north and south of a line from 80 miles west of
   Valparaiso IN to 70 miles east northeast of Fort Wayne IN.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News