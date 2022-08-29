This watch includes the entire Illinois portion of the Chicago metro area. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme southeastern Iowa Northern Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Monday morning and afternoon from 1010 AM until 400 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Developing storms near the Mississippi River are expected to growth into a larger cluster through late morning into the afternoon, with an increase in the potential for damaging winds and isolated large hail across northern Illinois. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from Moline IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

