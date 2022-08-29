This watch includes the entire Illinois portion of the Chicago metro area.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Extreme southeastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Monday morning and afternoon from 1010 AM until
     400 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Developing storms near the Mississippi River are expected
   to growth into a larger cluster through late morning into the
   afternoon, with an increase in the potential for damaging winds and
   isolated large hail across northern Illinois.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles north and south of a line from Moline IL to 65 miles
   east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.