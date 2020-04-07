Severe Thunderstorm watch in effect until 11PM CDT for the portions of northern Illinois into extreme northwest Indiana along and north of Interstate-80 as well as a portion of southern Lake Michigan

This Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes the following counties (blue-shaded on the headlined map):
. ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE JO DAVIESS KANE KENDALL LAKE LEE MCHENRY OGLE STEPHENSON WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO INC089-127-080400- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0082.200407T2225Z-200408T0400Z/ IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE LAKE PORTER LMZ740-741-742-743-744-745-777-779-080400- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0082.200407T2225Z-200408T0400Z/ CW . ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Far east-central Iowa Northern Illinois Far northwest Indiana Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 525 PM until 1100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A couple supercells may evolve into an east-southeast progressing cluster along a cold front from far eastern Iowa through northern Illinois this evening. Large hail should be the primary hazard. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35 statute miles north and south of a line from 75 miles west of Rockford IL to 15 miles north of Valparaiso IN.