Severe Thunderstorm watch in effect until 11PM CDT for the portions of northern Illinois into extreme northwest Indiana along and north of Interstate-80 as well as a portion of southern Lake Michigan

This Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes the following counties (blue-shaded on the headlined map):

.    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   BOONE                CARROLL             COOK                
   DE KALB              DUPAGE              JO DAVIESS          
   KANE                 KENDALL             LAKE                
   LEE                  MCHENRY             OGLE                
   STEPHENSON           WHITESIDE           WILL                
   WINNEBAGO            


   IN 
   .    INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   LAKE                 PORTER              


   .    ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE

   WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 

   WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL 

   NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL 

   CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN 

   GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN 

   BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 

   LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM
   OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE 

   LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5NM
   OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE 


The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Far east-central Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Far northwest Indiana
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 525 PM until
     1100 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5
       inches in diameter possible
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A couple supercells may evolve into an east-southeast
   progressing cluster along a cold front from far eastern Iowa through
   northern Illinois this evening. Large hail should be the primary
   hazard.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35
   statute miles north and south of a line from 75 miles west of
   Rockford IL to 15 miles north of Valparaiso IN.

