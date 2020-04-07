Severe Thunderstorm watch in effect until 11PM CDT for the portions of northern Illinois into extreme northwest Indiana along and north of Interstate-80 as well as a portion of southern Lake Michigan

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7:15 pm for Winnebago county, which includes the Rockfiord area. This storm may produce extremely large hail, with some hailstones as large as tennis balls along with wind gusts to 60 mph. The storm is moving east -southeast at 40 mph and is headed for Boone County. It is likely that a severe thunderstorm warning will be issued for Boone county shortly, unless the storm shows signs of weakening.

Severe thunderstorm watch #82 remains in effect for much of northern Illinois and extreme northwest Indiana generally along and north of I-80 until 11 pm.