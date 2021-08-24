Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11PM CDT for portions of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     northern Illinois
     southern Wisconsin

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 350 PM until
     1100 PM CDT.

   * Includes The following NE Illinois Counties.. Boone, Lee, Winnebago, 
     DeKalb, McHenry, Kane and Ogle
     Includes the following SE Wisconsin Counties...Green, Walworth, 
     Lafayette and Rock. 

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...An organized cluster of thunderstorms may continue
   developing eastward out of northeastern Iowa into far southern
   Wisconsin and northern Illinois, posing a risk for damaging wind
   gusts before weakening this evening.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
   statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles west of
   Rockford IL to 70 miles east of Rockford IL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News