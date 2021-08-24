Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11PM CDT for portions of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northern Illinois southern Wisconsin * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 350 PM until 1100 PM CDT. * Includes The following NE Illinois Counties.. Boone, Lee, Winnebago, DeKalb, McHenry, Kane and Ogle Includes the following SE Wisconsin Counties...Green, Walworth, Lafayette and Rock. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...An organized cluster of thunderstorms may continue developing eastward out of northeastern Iowa into far southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, posing a risk for damaging wind gusts before weakening this evening. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles west of Rockford IL to 70 miles east of Rockford IL.