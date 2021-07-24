Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10PM for northeast Illinois, northwest Indiana, and southwest Lower Michigan

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Northern Indiana Southwest Lower Michigan Lake Michigan * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 330 PM until 1000 PM CDT. Includes the following Illinois and Indiana Counties . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUREAU COOK DE KALB DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCHENRY MCLEAN PEORIA PUTNAM STARK TAZEWELL WILL WOODFORD INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART JASPER LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are slowly intensifying along a line from north of Chicago into northwest Illinois. These storms will spread southward through the afternoon, posing a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles west southwest of Marseilles IL to 35 miles southeast of Kalamazoo MI.