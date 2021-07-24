Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10PM for northeast Illinois, northwest Indiana, and southwest Lower Michigan

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Northern Indiana
     Southwest Lower Michigan
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 330 PM until
     1000 PM CDT.

   Includes the following Illinois and Indiana Counties
    .    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE 
BUREAU               COOK                DE KALB                 DUPAGE               FORD                GRUNDY                  IROQUOIS             KANE                KANKAKEE                KENDALL              LAKE                LA SALLE                LEE                  LIVINGSTON          MARSHALL                MCHENRY              MCLEAN              PEORIA                  PUTNAM               STARK               TAZEWELL                WILL                 WOODFORD               
INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE 
BENTON               ELKHART             JASPER                  LAGRANGE             LAKE                LA PORTE                MARSHALL             NEWTON              PORTER                  PULASKI              ST. JOSEPH          STARKE                  STEUBEN      

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are slowly intensifying along a line from
   north of Chicago into northwest Illinois.  These storms will spread
   southward through the afternoon, posing a risk of locally damaging
   wind gusts and hail.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
   statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles west southwest
   of Marseilles IL to 35 miles southeast of Kalamazoo MI.

