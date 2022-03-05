Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area until 2AM CST

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
Update 10:15PM CST...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 30 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL
WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL
NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL


THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 30 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANKAKEE
LAKE IL               WILL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS,
BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON,
GURNEE, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE,
OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, SCHAUMBURG, WAUKEGAN,
WHEATON, AND WILMINGTON.

______________________________________________________________________
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern and central Illinois
     Extreme southern Wisconsin

   * Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 835 PM
     until 200 AM CST.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Storms moving eastward from Iowa into Illinois and extreme
   southern Wisconsin have trended into more linear structures, with an
   attendant increase in the threat for damaging winds.  An isolated
   tornado or two may also occur with circulations embedded in the line
   segments.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles north northwest
   of Janesville WI to 25 miles west southwest of Bloomington IL. 

SEE MAP BELOW - ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   BOONE                BUREAU              CARROLL             
   DE KALB              DE WITT             FORD                
   FULTON               GRUNDY              HENRY               
   JO DAVIESS           KANE                KENDALL             
   KNOX                 LA SALLE            LEE                 
   LIVINGSTON           LOGAN               MARSHALL            
   MASON                MCHENRY             MCLEAN              
   OGLE                 PEORIA              PUTNAM              
   SCHUYLER             STARK               STEPHENSON          
   TAZEWELL             WHITESIDE           WINNEBAGO           
   WOODFORD  

Highlighted Counties are in the Chicago area

