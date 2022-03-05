Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area until 2AM CST

Update 10:15PM CST... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 30 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 30 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANKAKEE LAKE IL WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, SCHAUMBURG, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, AND WILMINGTON. ______________________________________________________________________ The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern and central Illinois Extreme southern Wisconsin * Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 835 PM until 200 AM CST. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Storms moving eastward from Iowa into Illinois and extreme southern Wisconsin have trended into more linear structures, with an attendant increase in the threat for damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two may also occur with circulations embedded in the line segments. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles north northwest of Janesville WI to 25 miles west southwest of Bloomington IL. SEE MAP BELOW - ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL DE KALB DE WITT FORD FULTON GRUNDY HENRY JO DAVIESS KANE KENDALL KNOX LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MARSHALL MASON MCHENRY MCLEAN OGLE PEORIA PUTNAM SCHUYLER STARK STEPHENSON TAZEWELL WHITESIDE WINNEBAGO WOODFORD Highlighted Counties are in the Chicago area

