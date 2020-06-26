Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80 until 9PM CDT this Friday evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm watch covering the Chicago area along and north of Interstate -80 in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in northwest Indiana until 9PM CDT this Friday evening (blue-shaded counties on the headlined map).

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeastern and east central Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Extreme northwestern Indiana
     Southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage and
   intensity this afternoon, beginning in northeastern Iowa and
   spreading eastward.  Initial storm development will be more discrete
   cells, with some potential for an isolated supercell or two, though
   some upscale growth into a larger cluster is expected later this
   afternoon.  Damaging winds will be the main threat, though isolated
   large hail will be possible with the more cellular storms early, and
   an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially with
   embedded circulations in any north-south oriented line segments.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
   statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles north of Cedar
   Rapids IA to 45 miles southeast of Racine WI. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

