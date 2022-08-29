The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme southeastern Iowa Northern Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Monday morning and afternoon from 1010 AM until 400 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Developing storms near the Mississippi River are expected to growth into a larger cluster through late morning into the afternoon, with an increase in the potential for damaging winds and isolated large hail across northern Illinois. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from Moline IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU COOK DE KALB DUPAGE GRUNDY HENDERSON HENRY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL KNOX LAKE LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCHENRY MERCER OGLE PEORIA PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STARK WARREN WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO WOODFORD

