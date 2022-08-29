The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Extreme southeastern Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Monday morning and afternoon from 1010 AM until
     400 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Developing storms near the Mississippi River are expected
   to growth into a larger cluster through late morning into the
   afternoon, with an increase in the potential for damaging winds and
   isolated large hail across northern Illinois.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles north and south of a line from Moline IL to 65 miles
   east northeast of Marseilles IL.

ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

   BOONE                BUREAU              COOK                
   DE KALB              DUPAGE              GRUNDY              
   HENDERSON            HENRY               KANE                
   KANKAKEE             KENDALL             KNOX                
   LAKE                 LA SALLE            LEE                 
   LIVINGSTON           MARSHALL            MCHENRY             
   MERCER               OGLE                PEORIA              
   PUTNAM               ROCK ISLAND         STARK               
   WARREN               WHITESIDE           WILL                
   WINNEBAGO            WOODFORD