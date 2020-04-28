WATCH LIVE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for areas south and west of Chicago

CHICAGO — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for parts of west central and central Illinois until 11 p.m. Tuesday as a line of storms moves across the state.

According to the NWS, a storm capable of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail was reported in Mendota around 4:15 p.m, crossing Earlville around 4:45 p.m. as it moved east at 30 mph.

Most of the severe weather has been expected in areas south and west of the Chicago region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for northern portions of LaSalle County through 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

The storm was projected to cross parts of southern Chicago and its suburbs around 5:30 p.m., but was not expected to be severe.

Current watches and warnings as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Low temperatures of around 48 degrees are expected tonight along with periodic showers. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Rain will begin to diminish in the early, pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning.

While the system could produce a storm or two capable of large hail and wind through 7 p.m., the NWS said additional severe storms are unlikely.

Here’s the latest from the NWS:






The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     West central and central Illinois
     Southwest into east central Missouri

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 350 PM until
     1100 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are developing along and in advance of a
   cold front that will continue to move eastward and southeastward
   through the evening.  The storm environment ahead of the front will
   favor a band of storms with embedded supercells and bowing segments,
   capable of producing damaging winds and large hail as the primary
   threats.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95
   statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles west of
   Springfield MO to 25 miles east northeast of Springfield IL. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).







		

		

			

	
	


		

	


	


	
			

	
	

					
