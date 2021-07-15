Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a portion of northern Illinois and the Chicago area until 4AM CDT…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois including the following counties... BOONE..BUREAU..DEKALB..GRUNDY..HENRY..KANE..KENDALL..LASALLE.. LEE..MCHENRY..OGLE..PUTNAM AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES.. * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 1155 PM until 400 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A well-organized cluster of storms will continue to move eastward across northern Illinois during the early part of the overnight. Damaging wind gusts are expected to be the primary hazard. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles southwest of Rockford IL to 40 miles northeast of Marseilles IL.