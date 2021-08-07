Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a good portion of southern Wisconsin until 9PM CDT…

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 413 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 430 PM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southern Wisconsin * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 430 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A cluster of intense thunderstorms has developed over southwest Wisconsin. These storms will track eastward late this afternoon along a boundary, posing a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado or two is also possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35 statute miles north and south of a line from 10 miles southwest of Lone Rock WI to 35 miles northeast of Janesville WI.