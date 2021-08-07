Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a good portion of southern Wisconsin until 9PM CDT…

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 413
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   430 PM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Southern Wisconsin

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 430 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A cluster of intense thunderstorms has developed over
   southwest Wisconsin.  These storms will track eastward late this
   afternoon along a boundary, posing a risk of locally damaging wind
   gusts and hail.  An isolated tornado or two is also possible.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35
   statute miles north and south of a line from 10 miles southwest of
   Lone Rock WI to 35 miles northeast of Janesville WI.
Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

