The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * See Headlined map...Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Iowa Northern Illinois Northwest Indiana Southern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Monday night and Tuesday morning from 805 PM until 300 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Severe storms including supercells will continue to develop this evening from northeast Iowa into southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois, and eventually northwest Indiana/southern Lake Michigan. Storms may merge into a linear east/southeastward-moving cluster by late evening, with increasing potential for damaging winds and possibly an embedded brief tornado risk. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles northwest of Dubuque IA to 50 miles southeast of Racine WI. Illinois and Indiana Counties included in the Watch are: ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE... BOONE CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE JO DAVIESS KANE KENDALL LAKE MCHENRY OGLE STEPHENSON WILL WINNEBAGO INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE...LAKE AND PORTER

