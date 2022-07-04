The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * See Headlined map...Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Northwest Indiana
     Southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Monday night and Tuesday morning from 805 PM
     until 300 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Severe storms including supercells will continue to
   develop this evening from northeast Iowa into southern Wisconsin and
   far northern Illinois, and eventually northwest Indiana/southern
   Lake Michigan. Storms may merge into a linear
   east/southeastward-moving cluster by late evening, with increasing
   potential for damaging winds and possibly an embedded brief tornado
   risk.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles northwest of
   Dubuque IA to 50 miles southeast of Racine WI.

   Illinois and Indiana Counties included in the Watch are:
   
ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE...

   BOONE                CARROLL             COOK                
   DE KALB              DUPAGE              JO DAVIESS          
   KANE                 KENDALL             LAKE                
   MCHENRY              OGLE                STEPHENSON          
   WILL                 WINNEBAGO           

INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE...LAKE AND PORTER