Severe thunderstorm watch for the Chicago metro area until 2 AM CDT

Outline of severe thunderstorm watch #430
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 430
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   820 PM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     parts of northern Illinois
     northern Indiana
     parts of southern Lower Michigan
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 820 PM
     until 200 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage over
   the next couple of hours across the watch area, with the stronger
   storms capable of producing wind gusts to severe levels, as well as
   hail in excess of 1" in diameter through the evening hours.

