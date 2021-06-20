Severe Thunderstorm watch for the a good portion of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana including Chicago until 2AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #297
Includes the following Chicago-area counties:

Cook, Du Page, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston,
Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois…
Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Illinois
     Northwest Indiana
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 940 PM
     until 200 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Clusters of storms will continue to move eastward across
   northern Illinois toward the Chicagoland area and southern Lake
   Michigan and eventually northwest Indiana. Damaging winds are the
   most likely concern, but some severe hail is also possible and a
   tornado cannot be ruled out.
