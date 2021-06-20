Severe Thunderstorm watch for the a good portion of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana including Chicago until 2AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #297
Includes the following Chicago-area counties:
Cook, Du Page, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston,
Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois…
Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Northwest Indiana Lake Michigan * Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 940 PM until 200 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Clusters of storms will continue to move eastward across northern Illinois toward the Chicagoland area and southern Lake Michigan and eventually northwest Indiana. Damaging winds are the most likely concern, but some severe hail is also possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out.