Severe Thunderstorm Watch for SE Wisconsin/ Lake and McHenry Counties in Illinois until 9PM CDT

A Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9PM CDT for Lake and McHenry Counties in Illinois as well as portions of southeast Wisconsin, Lake Michigan and Lower Michigan (see blue-shaded counties/areas on the headlined map).

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Western Lower Michigan Southeast Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 355 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to rapidly develop this afternoon along an approaching cold front and move across the watch area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the stronger cells. An isolated tornado or two is also possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northwest of Traverse City MI to 65 miles southeast of Racine WI.