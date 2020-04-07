Severe Thunderstorm Watch for SE Wisconsin/ Lake and McHenry Counties in Illinois until 9PM CDT

A Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9PM CDT for Lake and McHenry Counties in Illinois as well as portions of southeast Wisconsin, Lake Michigan and Lower Michigan (see blue-shaded counties/areas on the headlined map). 

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Illinois
     Western Lower Michigan
     Southeast Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 355 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 75 mph possible
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to rapidly develop this
   afternoon along an approaching cold front and move across the watch
   area.  Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the
   stronger cells.  An isolated tornado or two is also possible.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75
   statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northwest
   of Traverse City MI to 65 miles southeast of Racine WI.

