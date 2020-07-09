WATCH LIVE
WGN Evening News

Severe thunderstorm watch for north central Illinois and southern Wisconsin until 11:00 PM CDT

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Southern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until
     1100 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Scattered clusters of storms will move east-northeastward
   across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois through this
   evening. Damaging winds are the primary hazard.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95
   statute miles north and south of a line from 55 miles west of
   Rockford IL to 30 miles east of Janesville WI. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News