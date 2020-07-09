Severe thunderstorm watch for north central Illinois and southern Wisconsin until 11:00 PM CDT

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Southern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered clusters of storms will move east-northeastward across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois through this evening. Damaging winds are the primary hazard. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95 statute miles north and south of a line from 55 miles west of Rockford IL to 30 miles east of Janesville WI. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.