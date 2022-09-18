The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern and central Illinois * Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 925 PM until 400 AM CDT. *

Primary threats include… Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

SUMMARY…Clusters of supercells near the Mississippi River will continue to move east-southeastward through the overnight hours into northern and central Illinois, with some upscale growth possible. Large hail will be the primary initial threat, while damaging winds will be possible with the more intense supercells and any larger clusters that evolve from the ongoing storms.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles west northwest of Marseilles IL to 50 miles south southeast of Springfield IL.

For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.